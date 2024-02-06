Osage Centre again will host Parks and Rec Day on Friday

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Parks and Rec Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Osage Centre.
The event serves as a kickoff to Parks and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association throughout the month of July.
The event is open to the public. It will provide ice cream and activities for locals of all ages and abilities.
The event also will celebrate the fourth birthday of Playmo, the mascot of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department.
A lineup of local mascots will attend to celebrate their furry friend's birthday, as they have in years past.
The department's recreation manager, Penny Williams, estimated attendance for the event could be from 400 to over 1,000. She encouraged residents to come out for the day.
"I think Parks and Rec Day is a great way to bring the community together," said Williams. "It's full of activities and games for anyone to have fun and be active at the Osage Centre."
Parks and Rec Day remains free for all, thanks to sponsorships from Westrock Orthodontics, Cape Noon Optimist Club, the Southeast Missourian and Mobile Southern.
Parks and Rec Day also will include demonstrations and displays by Lazy L. Safari, Legend Martial Arts, the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby, Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts.
Booths also will be hosted by Target, Texas Roadhouse and EPIC.
bmatthews@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3652
Pertinent address: 1625 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Missouri
