All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 3, 2017

Osage Centre again will host Parks and Rec Day on Friday

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Parks and Rec Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Osage Centre. The event serves as a kickoff to Parks and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association throughout the month of July...

Ben Matthews
Area mascots, from left, Tracker, Playmo and Rowdy dance with the crowd during the 2014 Parks and Rec Day at the Osage Centre.
Area mascots, from left, Tracker, Playmo and Rowdy dance with the crowd during the 2014 Parks and Rec Day at the Osage Centre.Laura Simon

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Parks and Rec Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Osage Centre.

The event serves as a kickoff to Parks and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association throughout the month of July.

The event is open to the public. It will provide ice cream and activities for locals of all ages and abilities.

The event also will celebrate the fourth birthday of Playmo, the mascot of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department.

A lineup of local mascots will attend to celebrate their furry friend's birthday, as they have in years past.

The department's recreation manager, Penny Williams, estimated attendance for the event could be from 400 to over 1,000. She encouraged residents to come out for the day.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I think Parks and Rec Day is a great way to bring the community together," said Williams. "It's full of activities and games for anyone to have fun and be active at the Osage Centre."

Parks and Rec Day remains free for all, thanks to sponsorships from Westrock Orthodontics, Cape Noon Optimist Club, the Southeast Missourian and Mobile Southern.

Parks and Rec Day also will include demonstrations and displays by Lazy L. Safari, Legend Martial Arts, the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby, Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts.

Booths also will be hosted by Target, Texas Roadhouse and EPIC.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Pertinent address: 1625 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development,...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy