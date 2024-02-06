Last summer, David Strong, president and CEO of Orlando Health, and his hospital faced the aftermath of the worst mass shooting in modern American history that occurred three blocks from their campus.

On Wednesday, he shared what he learned from the Pulse nightclub shooting with leaders at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

“It’s a story that I get emotional about,” he said.

He called the experience a milestone for his hospital and for himself.

“Think of your facility at 2:04 a.m. on a Sunday,” he said.

That’s when the calls began coming in June 12, 2016.

The injured came in waves, Strong said. First, two patients, then 10 and so on, until Orlando Regional Medical Center had 44 shooting victims from the nightclub.

The hospital’s last mass-casualty drill had been in March, Strong said, which helped. He suggested drills be done with the utmost seriousness and without regard to external factors.

“We don’t do paper drills anymore,” he said. “You do ’em when you’re busy.”

That’s because being busy won’t keep a real tragedy from happening.

And drilling will only go so far, he said, because an actual tragedy is peppered with ground-level quirks.

Strong recalled several such quirks, including how one group of doctors celebrated their graduations the Friday before the shooting. When paged, several thought the reports of mass casualties were a hoax, and they had to be convinced they weren’t being hazed before reporting to the hospital.

He said the difficulty of identifying victims was compounded because some of them used fake IDs to enter the club.

Others were undocumented immigrants. The hospital’s interpreters struggled to keep up, he said.

While the sheer volume of injured was stressful, Strong recalled asking a nurse whether he could do anything to help.