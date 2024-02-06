Organizer of comics trade show wants to make it a regular event

About 50 people attended the second Comics and Collectibles Trade Show held Sunday at Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838.
The free event, sponsored by The Comix Strip, featured six vendors with vintage and modern comics as well as collectible toys and figurines.
After hosting his first trade show at the VFW on May 28, The Comix Strip owner Andrew Johnson wants to host shows every two to three months and expects future growth with them.
At age 8, Johnson began his comic collection with The Atom by spending his $5 weekly allowance at a Cairo, Illinois, food store.
In 1987, at age 28, Johnson opened his Cape Girardeau comic-book store.
The Comix Strip’s booth at the VFW featured over a dozen boxes of comics, some dating to the late 1940s.
Johnson said the event provides an environment for comic-book collectors to connect and trade inventory while lending insight to those curious about collecting.
Johnson uses his comic-book knowledge by offering free appraisals to owners of old collections.
“An elderly lady came in, very nice,” Johnson said. “She had an old Disney book, and she didn’t know what it was worth. We found out she could get a pretty decent price for it.”
Across the room from Johnson, fellow vendor Travis Quertermous managed his booth with his wife, Kelly, and son, Brandon.
The Quertermous family opened Q’s Comics and Games in Dexter, Missouri, two years ago. Their store also serves as a venue to play Dungeons and Dragons, Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh, Heroclix, Magic: The Gathering and other tabletop games.
Travis and Johnson, both lifelong collectors, first met while Travis was attending Southeast Missouri State University. Travis said Johnson provided advice throughout the process of opening Q’s Comics & Games.
“We don’t see ourselves as competitors,” Travis said.
Travis has participated in both of Johnson’s trade shows so far and said the smaller show provides vendors with better opportunities for conversations with customers.
When Dominique and Calvin Porter of Scott County approached the Q’s Comics and Games booth, Travis and his family struck up a conversation over Calvin’s T-shirt, which featured The Flash.
Dominique and Calvin said it was their first comic-book show, and they plan to visit Q’s Comics and Games in the future.
Pertinent address:
VFW Post 3838, 1049 N Kingshighway St., Cape Girardeau, MO, 63701
The Comix Strip, 821 Broadway St., Cape Girardeau, MO, 63701
