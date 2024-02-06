Organization still working to save former Broadway Theatre

Efforts are continuing to save the building that once housed Broadway Theatre, even as the City of Cape Girardeau awaits an engineering firm's plan to raze it.

The Cape Broadway Theatre Board of Directors announced the launch of a new website July 2, which aims to educate the public on the history of the theater at 805 Broadway and explain the impact and benefits of historic preservation, according to the organization's news release.

"The viewer can also access redevelopment plans, construction timelines, volunteer opportunities and make online donations," the release states.

The website at www.capebroadwaytheatre.com features five navigation elements: the organization's vision for rehabilitating the theater, the need for saving the historic building, how the community can support the effort, economic development and how to contact the not-for-profit.

On June 9, the City of Cape Girardeau announced an engineering firm is putting together a demolition package for the removal of the building after the city granted the owners a 45-day extension March 12 to raise the funds necessary to make repairs. A fire damaged the structure in March 2021. According to previous Southeast Missourian reporting, the cost for repairing the building's facade and roof could cost a total of $1 million and the cost to stabilize the structure could range between $150,000 and $300,000.

According to board director Suzanne Hightower, there is the possibility of the organization receiving a $500,000 grant to restore the building.

"There is a very big grant we might be able to get in August for $500,000," Hightower said. "I know the city is looking at putting $200,000 of the COVID money (American Rescue Plan funds) into tearing it down, but if they did it to match the grant, we've got some investors interested that might match the rest. Then that gets it stabilized and saves the building."