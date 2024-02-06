Organization still working to save former Broadway Theatre

Efforts are continuing to save the building that once housed Broadway Theatre, even as the City of Cape Girardeau awaits an engineering firm's plan to raze it.
The Cape Broadway Theatre Board of Directors announced the launch of a new website July 2, which aims to educate the public on the history of the theater at 805 Broadway and explain the impact and benefits of historic preservation, according to the organization's news release.
"The viewer can also access redevelopment plans, construction timelines, volunteer opportunities and make online donations," the release states.
The website at www.capebroadwaytheatre.com features five navigation elements: the organization's vision for rehabilitating the theater, the need for saving the historic building, how the community can support the effort, economic development and how to contact the not-for-profit.
On June 9, the City of Cape Girardeau announced an engineering firm is putting together a demolition package for the removal of the building after the city granted the owners a 45-day extension March 12 to raise the funds necessary to make repairs. A fire damaged the structure in March 2021. According to previous Southeast Missourian reporting, the cost for repairing the building's facade and roof could cost a total of $1 million and the cost to stabilize the structure could range between $150,000 and $300,000.
According to board director Suzanne Hightower, there is the possibility of the organization receiving a $500,000 grant to restore the building.
"There is a very big grant we might be able to get in August for $500,000," Hightower said. "I know the city is looking at putting $200,000 of the COVID money (American Rescue Plan funds) into tearing it down, but if they did it to match the grant, we've got some investors interested that might match the rest. Then that gets it stabilized and saves the building."
The organization received a $5,000 grant from the National Preservation Institute, which will go toward beginning the architectural work on the building. Hightower said there is data stating there is a correlation between the restoration of a historic theater and the increase in business in the surrounding area around theaters.
Cape Girardeau city planner Ryan Shrimplin said the city is currently working on a cost estimate for the demolition of the building, but there is still opportunity for discussions to take place.
"You've got some new Council members that were probably not a part of previous discussions about what to do with the theater, so .. there may be an opportunity to kind of discuss that further," Shrimplin said. "The first thing we have to do is get that package completed and get that cost estimate, so that is what we are waiting on."
A Phase 1 environmental assessment performed by the state Department of Natural Resources showed the potential existence of an underground heating oil storage tank and asbestos in the basement, seating and storage areas of the building. Underground storage tanks can contain toxic, cancer-causing material. Both factors would affect contractor bid amounts.
Shrimplin said once the package is created, it is typically a two-month time frame between advertising the demolition for bids and the council awarding the project to a contractor. The demolition project will be awarded to the lowest bidder.
Hightower, who owns Speakeasy Coffee Co. at 811 Broadway, said she believes the building should be saved because of its significance to Cape Girardeau.
"It is one of the main historical treasures in Cape," she said. "If you look at old pictures, it was full of people. It was a part of the community. So, there are a couple things. One is I hate to see a historic treasure like that get condemned, especially when it is in such great shape on the inside. Preserving a historical piece of Cape is extremely important. Then, second, if Cape wants to attract young, business professionals and more people downtown, that theater can do it."
