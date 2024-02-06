Oran woman killed in Cape County crash

An Oran, Missouri, woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Cape Girardeau County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at 9:51 p.m. on Route AB, 1 mile east of Dutchtown, as the eastbound vehicle driven by Harvey A. Jacobs, 38, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, struck the westbound vehicle operated by a 16-year-old from Advance, Missouri, traveling in the opposite lane. Jacobs’s vehicle crossed the center of the road and struck the westbound vehicle driven by Terri A. Gramlisch, 48, of Oran, the report said.
Gramlisch was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:51 p.m. by Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan.
Jacobs sustained serious injuries and flown by Air Evac to a St. Louis hospital.
