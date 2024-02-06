Operations agreement for Jefferson Pool approved by Cape City Council

Cape Girardeau City Councils members voted unanimously to formally approve the operations agreement for Jefferson Pool with the Cape Girardeau School District, as part of the consent agenda at their meeting Monday, Feb. 6.

The Board of Education also voted unanimously to approve the agreement at their Jan. 23 meeting.

The agreement will split operation costs 50-50 between the school district and municipality. However, each will take lead on certain aspects of the facility because of existing contacts and contracts. The agreement expires Dec. 31.

The City of Cape Girardeau will be responsible, up front, for pool maintenance supplies, operation equipment, part-time staff, pool operator salary and chemicals, according to the agreement. The costs related to the aquatic supervisor and coordinator — who manages all city aquatic facilities — will be the sole responsibility of the city.

The school will take lead on grounds and building maintenance, utilities and custodial staff.