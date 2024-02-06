Operations agreement for Jefferson Pool approved by Cape City Council

Cape Girardeau City Councils members voted unanimously to formally approve the operations agreement for Jefferson Pool with the Cape Girardeau School District, as part of the consent agenda at their meeting Monday, Feb. 6.
The Board of Education also voted unanimously to approve the agreement at their Jan. 23 meeting.
The agreement will split operation costs 50-50 between the school district and municipality. However, each will take lead on certain aspects of the facility because of existing contacts and contracts. The agreement expires Dec. 31.
The City of Cape Girardeau will be responsible, up front, for pool maintenance supplies, operation equipment, part-time staff, pool operator salary and chemicals, according to the agreement. The costs related to the aquatic supervisor and coordinator — who manages all city aquatic facilities — will be the sole responsibility of the city.
The school will take lead on grounds and building maintenance, utilities and custodial staff.
The separate costs will be factored into the total shareable expenses at the end of the year.
The agreement sends 25% of the revenue generated for the pool to the city as a "management fee." The remaining 75% will be split 50-50.
During the school year, the district will have sole use of the facility from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. during the week. The city will have sole use from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. during the week and weekend use from 1 to 5 p.m.
Outside of the school year, the city has sole use of the pool from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and from 1 to 5 p.m. on the weekend. Cape Girardeau School District would need the city's written consent to have sole use of the pool during summer school classes.
Under the agreement, major improvements and repairs -- $100,000 or more -- made to the pool must be reviewed by a joint committee of three members appointed by the district superintendent and three appointed by the city manager, who would make recommendations to the other governing bodies.
