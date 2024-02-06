‘One of the best:’ John Heisserer remembered for law, relationships

In his last conversation with lifelong friend and fellow lawyer Diane Howard, John Heisserer said he was “very comfortable with his life and decisions and had no regrets as to how his life had gone.”

Heisserer died at age 64 after a “courageous battle with cancer” on Thursday, “peacefully at home with his family by his side,” according to his obituary.

Heisserer had an active trial practice in Cape Girardeau for more than 40 years and played a “vital role in the implementation of the mediation processes in the 32nd Judicial Circuit,” his obituary said.

Those who knew him well said he leaves behind a legacy as one of Southeast Missouri’s most popular family lawyers and mediators among colleagues and clients for his skills and the way he treated others.

“He was one of the best domestic relations lawyers in Southeast Missouri — he always went far above what was expected and was always prepared, and just overall a really good guy,” said Bill Syler, former judge of the 32nd Circuit Court.

Syler held his seat on the bench for 22 years, and, in that time, said he frequently got to see Heisserer in action.