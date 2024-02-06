All sections
NewsAugust 9, 2021

‘One of the best:’ John Heisserer remembered for law, relationships

In his last conversation with lifelong friend and fellow lawyer Diane Howard, John Heisserer said he was “very comfortable with his life and decisions and had no regrets as to how his life had gone.” Heisserer died at age 64 after a “courageous battle with cancer” on Thursday, “peacefully at home with his family by his side,” according to his obituary...

Brooke Holford
John Paul Heisserer
John Paul Heisserer

In his last conversation with lifelong friend and fellow lawyer Diane Howard, John Heisserer said he was “very comfortable with his life and decisions and had no regrets as to how his life had gone.”

Heisserer died at age 64 after a “courageous battle with cancer” on Thursday, “peacefully at home with his family by his side,” according to his obituary.

Heisserer had an active trial practice in Cape Girardeau for more than 40 years and played a “vital role in the implementation of the mediation processes in the 32nd Judicial Circuit,” his obituary said.

Those who knew him well said he leaves behind a legacy as one of Southeast Missouri’s most popular family lawyers and mediators among colleagues and clients for his skills and the way he treated others.

“He was one of the best domestic relations lawyers in Southeast Missouri — he always went far above what was expected and was always prepared, and just overall a really good guy,” said Bill Syler, former judge of the 32nd Circuit Court.

Syler held his seat on the bench for 22 years, and, in that time, said he frequently got to see Heisserer in action.

“John was the kind of person who always got along with everyone — he represented his clients as he should, but he also was someone that prided himself, I think, on getting along with the other lawyers,” Syler said. “He’d try your socks off in the courtroom, but there was never any funny stuff, just, ‘I’m going to do the best job I can for my client.’”

Howard said she met Heisserer at Notre Dame High School in the early 1970s, and the two worked alongside each other as domestic and family lawyers in Southeast Missouri for more than 40 years.

“I will miss working with John. I just worked with him so often, I’m really going to miss him, as I think will be the case with most of the lawyers in this community,” Howard said. “His passing definitely leaves a void — a lawyer that we respect and care very much for is gone.”

Howard said they were often on opposite sides in the courtroom, and she, along with several other lawyers in Cape Girardeau, enjoyed going up against Heisserer in court because “he really knew his stuff.”

“Not only was he a very hard-working lawyer, but I think I was really inspired by his great relationship with his colleagues and others in the profession,” Howard said. “It’s a wonderful thing, at the time of your death, to know that those who worked with you, and even against you will miss you.”

Heisserer married Jerrie Gerlach on Aug. 3, 2003, and Howard said he will also be missed as a “very devoted husband and father.”

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. today at Old St. Vincent’s Catholic Church at 131 S. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.

