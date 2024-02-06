One injured in shooting Thursday in Cape

A shooting injured a Cape Girardeau man in his mid-30s early Thursday evening, police said.

Cape Girardeau police public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said the department received reports of multiple shots fired about 5:30 p.m. and arrived at the scene at 433 S. Sprigg St. to find one victim near a gold Buick SUV.

The victim was transported by private ambulance to a local trauma center where he underwent treatment, Schmidt said.

Evidence markers were put down surrounding the vehicle Schmidt said is near where the incident occurred.

Schmidt said police have no description of a suspect, and encouraged anyone with information about the event to call them anonymously at (573) 339-6313 or to text “CAPEPD” to 847411.