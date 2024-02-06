All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 26, 2023

One dead, another seriously injured following shooting incident at Sikeston park

Standard Democrat
story image illustation

(This story has been updated.)

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston police are investigating a shooting incident at a park that left one man dead and a woman seriously injured.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, April 25, Sikeston Department of Public Safety received several reports of gunfire coming from Rotary Park located in the 300 block of Industrial Drive in Sikeston, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer for Sikeston DPS. Officers responded to the area to investigate the incident and were able to determine that an altercation between several individuals occurred at the park, leaving an 18-year-old male dead and an 18-year-old female suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“The names of both victims are not being released at this time, and all individuals involved are not from the Sikeston area,” Rowe said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Sikeston DPS Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating the incident with the assistance of the SEMO Major Case Squad.

“This is the only information being released at this time,” Rowe said.

According to information released from Chaffee (Missouri) School District on Wednesday morning, one of the victims was a student in the district.

Superintendent Shawn Nix distributed a message to patrons: "Good morning. This is Dr. Nix with Chaffee High School. Last evening one of our students was in an incident. Mr. Cundiff, Mrs. Shy and I have met with staff this morning. We have counselors on sight for any student who needs to talk to them. They will be here as long as needed. We have postponed MAP and EOC testing for today as well. If some students have expressed that they do not want to attend school today, they may still come and speak with the counselors if they need too. Thank you. We will work together and heal as a community."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy