(This story has been updated.)
SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston police are investigating a shooting incident at a park that left one man dead and a woman seriously injured.
On the afternoon of Tuesday, April 25, Sikeston Department of Public Safety received several reports of gunfire coming from Rotary Park located in the 300 block of Industrial Drive in Sikeston, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer for Sikeston DPS. Officers responded to the area to investigate the incident and were able to determine that an altercation between several individuals occurred at the park, leaving an 18-year-old male dead and an 18-year-old female suffering from life-threatening injuries.
“The names of both victims are not being released at this time, and all individuals involved are not from the Sikeston area,” Rowe said.
Sikeston DPS Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating the incident with the assistance of the SEMO Major Case Squad.
“This is the only information being released at this time,” Rowe said.
According to information released from Chaffee (Missouri) School District on Wednesday morning, one of the victims was a student in the district.
Superintendent Shawn Nix distributed a message to patrons: "Good morning. This is Dr. Nix with Chaffee High School. Last evening one of our students was in an incident. Mr. Cundiff, Mrs. Shy and I have met with staff this morning. We have counselors on sight for any student who needs to talk to them. They will be here as long as needed. We have postponed MAP and EOC testing for today as well. If some students have expressed that they do not want to attend school today, they may still come and speak with the counselors if they need too. Thank you. We will work together and heal as a community."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.