(This story has been updated.)

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston police are investigating a shooting incident at a park that left one man dead and a woman seriously injured.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, April 25, Sikeston Department of Public Safety received several reports of gunfire coming from Rotary Park located in the 300 block of Industrial Drive in Sikeston, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer for Sikeston DPS. Officers responded to the area to investigate the incident and were able to determine that an altercation between several individuals occurred at the park, leaving an 18-year-old male dead and an 18-year-old female suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“The names of both victims are not being released at this time, and all individuals involved are not from the Sikeston area,” Rowe said.