One City and Old Town Cape will be hosting their own separate holiday shopping events this weekend at One City and outside The Indie House in Cape Girardeau, respectively, to promote local businesses.

‘Holiday Shop’

One City is partnering with 20 North Pacific for their first ever “Holiday Shop” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, which will host 22 Black-owned businesses, vendors and artists selling jewelry, clothing, bakery items, makeup, art and more at the One City building at 610 Independence St.

“So many people aren’t at that point in their business to have the opportunity to have a true brick-and-mortar where you would drive by and see them, but there are so many people in our community, especially Black, African American people who are working, but they are doing it from their home or online,” said Raelenna Ferguson, executive director and co-founder of One City. “So, that’s why we wanted to give them the space to come and physically display what they do and have people meet our neighbors face to face and see the great products they have. And it just brings everybody together when we share resources and we know each other.”

Ferguson said the idea came from a similar event at One City in June when they hosted Black businesses for Juneteenth.

“We had hundreds of people show up and everyone kept asking, like, ‘This is a great thing. Can we do it again? Can we do it again?’ So, we decided to do it for Christmas and are just trying to get the word out for people to come downtown for the holidays and also come by our building and shop, as well. Even if you’re not shopping, come by and meet local businesses.”