One City hosts second annual Juneteenth Celebration

This year marks the 156th anniversary of the end of slavey, commonly known as Juneteenth, but only the first year it’s being recognized as a national holiday. One City, a not-for-profit organization in Cape Girardeau, hosted the second annual Juneteenth Celebration Saturday, June 19, in the One City parking lot, located at 610 Independence Street. The celebration featured family-friendly music, games, educational activities and over 28 vendor booths, including TruQue, 1 Legacy Photography, Dolls Boutique, Snaps by Sasha and more. Several other Juneteenth Celebrations were held in the area this past weekend, including festivities at 20 N. Pacific and Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.