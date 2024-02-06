All sections
NewsJune 21, 2021

One City hosts second annual Juneteenth Celebration

This year marks the 156th anniversary of the end of slavey, commonly known as Juneteenth, but only the first year it’s being recognized as a national holiday. One City, a not-for-profit organization in Cape Girardeau, hosted the second annual Juneteenth Celebration Saturday, June 19, in the One City parking lot, located at 610 Independence Street. ...

Brooke Holford
Patrons are seen among a variety of tables, tents and vendor booths in the parking lot of One City and a portion of North Frederick Street in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, June 19, 2021, for One City’s second annual Juneteenth Celebration.
Patrons are seen among a variety of tables, tents and vendor booths in the parking lot of One City and a portion of North Frederick Street in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, June 19, 2021, for One City’s second annual Juneteenth Celebration. Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian
This year marks the 156th anniversary of the end of slavey, commonly known as Juneteenth, but only the first year it’s being recognized as a national holiday. One City, a not-for-profit organization in Cape Girardeau, hosted the second annual Juneteenth Celebration Saturday, June 19, in the One City parking lot, located at 610 Independence Street. The celebration featured family-friendly music, games, educational activities and over 28 vendor booths, including TruQue, 1 Legacy Photography, Dolls Boutique, Snaps by Sasha and more. Several other Juneteenth Celebrations were held in the area this past weekend, including festivities at 20 N. Pacific and Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

Local News
