One arrested in connection with Friday shootings in Cape Girardeau

A Sikeston, Missouri, man has been arrested in connection with an incident that left two people with gunshot wounds.

A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says Jakevious Moore, 26, has been charged by Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and receiving stolen property.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, police responded to the 1700 block of Lacey Street in reference to a juvenile male and an adult male who had been shot and suffered critical injuries. Moore was identified as being the driver who delivered them to the location.