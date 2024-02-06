All sections
NewsNovember 7, 2023

One arrested in connection with Friday shootings in Cape Girardeau

A Sikeston, Missouri, man has been arrested in connection with an incident that left two people with gunshot wounds. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says Jakevious Moore, 26, has been charged by Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and receiving stolen property...

Southeast Missourian
Jakevious Moore
Jakevious Moore

A Sikeston, Missouri, man has been arrested in connection with an incident that left two people with gunshot wounds.

A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says Jakevious Moore, 26, has been charged by Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and receiving stolen property.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, police responded to the 1700 block of Lacey Street in reference to a juvenile male and an adult male who had been shot and suffered critical injuries. Moore was identified as being the driver who delivered them to the location.

Police located the firearm used, according to the release, and learned it belonged to Moore, though it had been reported stolen from another jurisdiction.

Moore was taken into custody and is being held in lieu of $50,000 cash-only bond.

Police said they are still investigating the matter but do not believe there are outstanding suspects or a threat to the public.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Police Department — (573) 335-6621; anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313; or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.

