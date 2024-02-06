On your mark, get set … for 25th Soap Box Derby

The force will be with racers at the 25th annual Cape Girardeau Soap Box Derby on Saturday, May 4.

The force of gravity, that is.

Twenty-six children will compete in a series of races, or heats, to determine which of them will move on to the 86th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship from Sunday, July 14, to Saturday, July 20, in Akron, Ohio.

This all-day affair will take place at Blanchard Elementary, 1829 N. Sprigg St.

Race director Dave Rigdon with Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau has spent months helping the racers build their cars and train to drive them.

“The kid builds the car. The car builds the kid,” he said. “We’ll take 7-year-olds who have barely ridden a bike … and they’re real scared, they’re real nervous. We’ll take them on a little hill, and we’ll slowly work them up; build their confidence up.”

Participating in a Soap Box Derby is not for the faint of heart.

“It is a race car; it will go close to 30 miles an hour. They’re sitting right down on the ground, so it will feel like 100 miles an hour to them,” Rigdon said.

Katie Carr races down Sprigg Street at the 2023 Cape Girardeau Soap Box Derby. The 2024 race on Saturday, May 4 will take place at the same location next to Blanchard Elementary School. Southeast Missourian file

Getting ready to race

There are two categories of cars at the Cape Girardeau derby. Stock cars can accommodate drivers age 7 to 13 who are up to 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 125 pounds. Super Stock cars are built slightly different for larger drivers, aged 9 to 18 and up to 6 feet tall and 150 pounds.

This year’s North Sprigg Street competition features 16 Stock and 10 Super Stock drivers. For eight of the drivers, it will be their first race; others have been competing for several years.

To ensure an even playing field, all cars are bought as unassembled kits directly from the All-American Soap Box Derby organization. They have to weigh exactly the same and need to be made with the same materials and parts. All Stock cars must weigh as close as possible to 200 pounds, including the driver. All Super Stock cars must weigh 240 pounds with their driver.

Weight must also be distributed evenly throughout the car through the use of tiny ballasts. Otherwise, whoever is heaviest with the most weight up front would win. Races have come down to the wire, with literally a thousandth of a second separating the winners and the losers.

In another play at parity, two wheels of every car are swapped with the wheels of their opponent for every race: one pair in one heat, the other in the second.

“The wheels that you come with could cycle through all the cars,” Rigdon said.

Once drivers win their division in a regional race, neither they nor their car can race in that division again, at least for local races. After the drivers compete in Akron, their cars have holes drilled in them to ensure the floorboards cannot be reused.