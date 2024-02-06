The roar of horsepower shook the streets of downtown Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon as 800 Corvettes -- some new, some antique -- assembled to celebrate "America's only true sports car."

Corvettes of Southeast Missouri president and event planning committee chairman Rick Essner said people who drive Corvettes understand, "and hopefully most people do, because they're cool."

Essner continued, "Where else are you going to see this many Corvettes in one place? It's America's only true sports car."

His car, a blue 2014 Corvette Stingray -- 460-horsepower with dual racing stripes -- was parked at one of many nearby lots reserved for Corvettes only.

"It'll do 195 miles per hour and zero to 60 in 3.8 seconds," he said a few minutes before the event's 100-car parade started.

Corvette drivers park along Main Street and near the Red House Interpretive Center following a parade down Broadway on Tuesday in downtown Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Drivers from local car clubs River City Rodders Car Club and the Capaha Antique Car Club hot-rodded along Broadway before parking for the evening in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Jill Leeson of Dallas was seated near the curb with her parents, Moe and Patti Sandfort.

"My dad is a huge Corvette fan," Leeson said over the sound of engines booming.

Patti Sandfort said her husband always wanted to end up with a red Corvette, "and [Leeson] gave him one for Christmas."

"I gave him a Matchbox one," Leeson said, laughing.