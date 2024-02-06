On Mother's Day, absence weighs

On the day before Thanksgiving, Charles Parsons was drinking coffee at his favorite Cape Girardeau cafe when he got a phone call that changed his life

Parsons, 43, was informed the adoptive parents who had raised him since the age of 4, had just been killed in a traffic accident in Sikeston.

Delbert Ray Parsons, 78, and Wanda Lee Parsons, 77, of Bertrand, Missouri, had been married 52 years.

"They pulled out in front of a semi in Sikeston," said Parsons, who is facing his first Mother's Day not only without his mom but his dad as well.

"The (caller) said 'They're dead,' and I just sat there," said Parsons, a digital media producer based in Cape Girardeau, who said he moved back to southeast Missouri from Houston 10 years ago to be close to his parents.

Charles Parsons of Cape Girardeau faces a Mothers Day not only without his mom but also his father, both killed in a Sikeston traffic accident six months ago in this photo from the lobby of the Marquette Tower in Cape, April 27, 2021. Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com

Parsons said he has talked to the owner of the company whose semi was involved in the fatal crash.

"I told him there's no ill will from us; it's just something that happened," he said.

Feelings

Reflecting nearly six months later about the sudden loss of Delbert and Wanda, the word "guilt" pops up frequently.

"Guilt can twist memories," opined Parsons. "I think about how every disagreement we ever had and the times I could have spent more time with them."

One regret is looming larger in the immediate aftermath of their passing.