On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue divisions

NEW YORK -- With backyard barbecues and fireworks, Americans celebrated Independence Day by participating in time-honored traditions expressing pride in their country's 242nd birthday.

But this quintessential American holiday also was marked with a sense of a United States divided for some -- evidenced by competing televised events in the nation's capital.

From New York to California, July Fourth festivities were at times lively and lighthearted, with Macy's July Fourth fireworks and Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest.

The day's events also were stately and traditional, with parades lining streets across the country and the world's oldest commissioned warship firing a 21-gun salute to mark the 242 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

For some Western states, however, the holiday was a bit more muted as high wildfire danger forced communities to cancel fireworks displays.

Members of the Palo Verde High School track team march Wednesday with a giant American flag during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. Richard Brian ~ Associated Press

Here are some highlights of Wednesday's festivities:

Oldest warship

The USS Constitution sailed in Boston Harbor and fired its guns again to mark Independence Day.

The world's oldest commissioned warship still afloat left its berth at the Charlestown Navy Yard on Wednesday morning. It glided through the harbor to mark 242 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The ship, nicknamed Old Ironsides, traveled to Fort Independence on Castle Island to fire a 21-gun salute. The ship's commander saluted the crowds gathered there.

Maddie Scaletta, center, waits with friends for the start of rehearsals for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston. Michael Dwyer ~ Associated Press

A Navy sailor on board recited the Declaration of Independence during the cruise.

Historic parade

Crowds lined the streets in a Rhode Island town to see what's billed as the nation's oldest continuous Fourth of July celebration. Begun in 1785, the Bristol parade typically attracts about 100,000 people to the seaside town.

This year's was a scorcher: Temperatures hovered near 90 degrees when the parade began late Wednesday morning, and some marchers were treated for heat exhaustion and taken off the route.