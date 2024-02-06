River City Players Community Theatre is set to go live with its latest production, ï¿½Itï¿½s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,ï¿½ on Nov. 8 at Port Cape Girardeau.

The show is a condensed version of the 1946 film ï¿½Itï¿½s a Wonderful Lifeï¿½ and revolves around the character George Bailey.

George is a small-town man in the fictitious township of Bedford Falls. He contemplates suicide after inheriting the family-run savings and loan ï¿½ and problems. His guardian angel, Clarence, intervenes; showing him what life would be like without him.

Kyle VanPool of Jackson has been involved with the River City Players for 14 years. He portrays Uncle Billy in the production, along with other minor characters.

ï¿½I think the film is just so iconic,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½That may be a challenge, because you come in seeing it and in your mind, George Bailey is Jimmy Stewart and Potter is John Barrymore.ï¿½

Dimitri Gann performs as George Bailey on Thursday during rehearsal for the River City Players’ upcoming production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at Port Cape Girardeau in downtown Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

VanPool said he connects most with the personality of Uncle Billy. And George is more of an ï¿½everymanï¿½ kind of character, he said, able to connect with those who have been dissatisfied with life.

ï¿½If we all could have the chance to see what life would be like without us ever being born, I think we would all realize that we actually matter,ï¿½ VanPool said.

He also described the production as a ï¿½play within a play,ï¿½ with it taking place shortly after the movieï¿½s release. It is not an exact reproduction of the original film, VanPool explained.

ï¿½Itï¿½s a radio station in the ï¿½40s, doing ï¿½Itï¿½s a Wonderful Lifeï¿½ for their visitors, and what youï¿½ll be seeing is us speaking into microphones, playing different characters,ï¿½ he said.

VanPool said not having to memorize any lines was one of the selling points that got him interested.

George Bailey, played by Dimitri Gann, left, speaks to Rose Bailey, played by Jessica Belanger, on Thursday during rehearsal for the River City Players’ upcoming production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at Port Cape Girardeau in downtown Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

ï¿½Of course, after you rehearse, youï¿½ve got it in your head. And of course, you donï¿½t want to spend the whole time looking down at your script,ï¿½ VanPool said. ï¿½You want to make connections with the audience.ï¿½

Director of the production Holly Raines said she has been with River City Players for 10 years, and this is the first Christmas show the theater has performed in several years.

ï¿½The response has been interesting,ï¿½ Raines said. ï¿½Anybody that I talk to has been really interested in coming to see it, because itï¿½s ï¿½Itï¿½s A Wonderful Life.ï¿½ï¿½

A couple challenges, she said, involved portraying the show while retaining the ï¿½play within a playï¿½ aspect, and also working with a larger cast ï¿½ 10 actors portraying 15 to 20 different characters, Raines said.