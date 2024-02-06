On 9/11 anniversary, memorial dedicated

For the last 19 years, Jackson Fire Rescue has found a way to memorialize fallen firefighters who died in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and Friday morning, the department dedicated a memorial three years in the making.

Jackson fire chief Jason Mouser spoke at the ceremony, noting that of the 21 years he's been with the fire department, for 19 of them, "this day has come, and it doesn't get any easier. These individuals on this memorial, these benches, and their families are always in our thoughts and our prayers."

Mouser said he is very proud and thankful to have this memorial at the fire station, for students, community members, new fire recruits "and old-timers like me, who can look at this memorial and see a name like Patrick Brown, who that morning 19 years ago, left his family thinking he'd return when his shift was over."

Brown, just as more than 300 other firefighters that day, did not come home.

"They put others before themselves, and are a great reminder of what a true patriot is and what this Patriot Day represents," Mouser said.

The 9/11 Memorial is shown Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Jackson Fire Rescue. Marybeth Niederkorn ~ mniederkorn@semissourian.com

Jackson fire captains Ryan Davie and Sam Herndon spearheaded the project from its inception three years ago, when it was just an idea sketched out in colored pencil, Herndon said.