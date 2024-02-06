On 9/11 anniversary, memorial dedicated

For the last 19 years, Jackson Fire Rescue has found a way to memorialize fallen firefighters who died in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and Friday morning, the department dedicated a memorial three years in the making.
Jackson fire chief Jason Mouser spoke at the ceremony, noting that of the 21 years he's been with the fire department, for 19 of them, "this day has come, and it doesn't get any easier. These individuals on this memorial, these benches, and their families are always in our thoughts and our prayers."
Mouser said he is very proud and thankful to have this memorial at the fire station, for students, community members, new fire recruits "and old-timers like me, who can look at this memorial and see a name like Patrick Brown, who that morning 19 years ago, left his family thinking he'd return when his shift was over."
Brown, just as more than 300 other firefighters that day, did not come home.
"They put others before themselves, and are a great reminder of what a true patriot is and what this Patriot Day represents," Mouser said.
Jackson fire captains Ryan Davie and Sam Herndon spearheaded the project from its inception three years ago, when it was just an idea sketched out in colored pencil, Herndon said.
The memorial plaza is shaped in a pentagon, in honor of those affected by the attacks on the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, Herndon said. At the plaza's center, two granite towers stand, inscribed with the names of the 343 firefighters who died in the attacks. Four stone benches bear a timeline of the events that day, and statistics about 9/11, Herndon said.
Flagpoles behind the towers each fly a flag, representing "our country, our state and our profession," Herndon said.
"Our hope is this memorial will give future generations a place to come pay their respects, and remember those devastating attacks and continue to teach their children how our country felt that day, and how important it is to remember those individuals," Herndon said.
Future plans for the memorial plaza include a plaque inscribed with the names of those who made the memorial possible, Herndon added, and the walkway leading to the plaza will be inscribed with the names of any firefighters who fall in the line of duty in Cape Girardeau County.
Davie said, "This memorial will allow us to represent everyone who died on this day, made the ultimate sacrifice for our country." He added, "The memorial will be lit 24 hours a day, in hopes that this will inspire a deeper connection."
A 20th anniversary commemoration ceremony is planned for 2021, Herndon said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.