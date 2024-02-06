Omicron variant detected in Cape, Perryville wastewater

Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect that upcoming testing events in Cape Girardeau are sponsored by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Traces of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Cape Girardeau's wastewater.
The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) tested community sewershed samples throughout the week of Dec. 20. Thirty-two of 57 samples from throughout the state found genetic mutations associated with the omicron variant.
For nearly a year, DHSS and staff from the University of Missouri-Columbia have tested wastewater in communities throughout the state to monitor the spread of the virus.
Traces of the omicron variant were also found in Perryville.
Sewershed tests first identified the presence of the omicron variant in Missouri in early December from samples taken in Jackson and Buchanan counties.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron variant likely spreads easier than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. The variant has been detected in most states and territories.
Omicron is now the most prevalent variant of COVID-19. CDC data shows the omicron variant comprises 58.6% of confirmed cases in the United States as of the week ending Dec. 25. The latest data marked a sharp increase from the week before. The CDC estimated omicron made up 22.5% of all cases the week ending Dec. 18.
Omicron's severity is still unknown, DHSS officials stated in a news release.
In a statement, DHSS director Donal Kauerauf encouraged taking COVID-19 tests before and after events to help limit any unintended spread of the virus.
"The existence of the omicron variant is becoming much more prevalent each week, making the actions of Covid-19 individual testing, vaccination and other mitigation measures more important as we already face the threat of the delta variant and an increase in flu cases."
Listings of local vaccination events throughout the state may be found at www.mostopscovid.com.
The DHSS will host free community testing events from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Jan. 16 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
At-home tests through the state's free at-home COVID-19 testing program may be ordered on the DHSS website at https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/community-test.php#self-collection.
