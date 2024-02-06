Omicron variant detected in Cape, Perryville wastewater

Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect that upcoming testing events in Cape Girardeau are sponsored by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Traces of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Cape Girardeau's wastewater.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) tested community sewershed samples throughout the week of Dec. 20. Thirty-two of 57 samples from throughout the state found genetic mutations associated with the omicron variant.

For nearly a year, DHSS and staff from the University of Missouri-Columbia have tested wastewater in communities throughout the state to monitor the spread of the virus.

Traces of the omicron variant were also found in Perryville.

Sewershed tests first identified the presence of the omicron variant in Missouri in early December from samples taken in Jackson and Buchanan counties.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron variant likely spreads easier than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. The variant has been detected in most states and territories.