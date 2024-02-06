Omicron has spread across much of Missouri, new data shows

The highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant has spread across much of Missouri, wastewater testing data shows.

The variant has now been detected at low levels in 15 of the 63 test locations, including in St Louis, Kansas City, Jefferson City, Columbia, Branson, St. Joseph, Union, Clinton, Warrensburg and Fulton, said Jeff Wenzel, who oversees the wastewater surveillance program for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

"I'm sorry that I don't have better news," Wenzel said.

He said the latest data shows the results of genetic sequencing conducted on samples that were collected the week of Dec. 13. Samples collected just one week earlier detected the variant in just two treatment facilities, one in St. Joseph and the other in the Kansas City area.

Wenzel said that for now delta remains the dominant strain, but the future is unclear.