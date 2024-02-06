Old Town Cape to host 16th annual Downtown Christmas Open House

Old Town Cape Inc. will present the 16th annual Downtown Christmas Open House on Friday and Saturday with Santa Claus, The Grinch and more than 15 downtown businesses contributing to the start of the holiday-themed, free community event.

ï¿½Our overall goal is getting foot traffic in the downtown Cape Girardeau area,ï¿½ said Emily Vines Old Town Cape events coordinator. ï¿½Itï¿½s a big register-ringing event as well.ï¿½

She also said itï¿½s a great way to support the one-of-a-kind, locally owned downtown businesses.

ï¿½Christmas and downtown just brings out the best in people,ï¿½ Vines said.

With the increased and new foot traffic in downtown, she said, this event also provides businesses a chance to increase clientele and bring in some additional income during the holiday season.

This marks the second year the event has been openly promoted Saturday as part of the open house, Vines said.

ï¿½Saturday is very important because I donï¿½t know that people realize they can come back and enter for a chance to win that shopping spree again,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½It gives them a chance to go to all of the participating businesses if they couldnï¿½t squeeze them all in Friday night.ï¿½

Johnny Hallemann, 2, and his grandmother Susan Nekula draw a face on a reindeer hat Dec. 1, 2017, during the Downtown Christmas Open House in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

This year there are two opportunities for downtown shoppers to win a $500 shopping spree, Vines said.

The giveaway has changed ï¿½pretty consistentlyï¿½ over the years, she said, with previous years offering a $1,000 shopping spree or gift basket.

ï¿½We got a lot of positive feedback last year from the two $500 downtown shopping sprees and giving people those two days to increase their chances,ï¿½ Vines said.