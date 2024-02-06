All sections
NewsMarch 15, 2024
Old Town Cape to hold 25th annual celebration dinner
Old Town Cape will hold its annual dinner to celebrate downtown Thursday, March 21, when major accomplishments and outstanding contributions from the past year will be recognized. This is the 25th year of the dinner, which will be at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center and will have a special theme for the anniversary of "This Place Matters"...
Alyssa Lunsford
story image illustation

Old Town Cape will hold its annual dinner to celebrate downtown Thursday, March 21, when major accomplishments and outstanding contributions from the past year will be recognized.

This is the 25th year of the dinner, which will be at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center and will have a special theme for the anniversary of "This Place Matters".

Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. and guests will be able to enjoy a fun bingo scavenger hunt, followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. Programs and awards will start at 7 p.m. and the event will end approximately at 8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.downtowncapegirardeau.com, call (573) 334-8085 or email info@oldtowncape.org.

2024 award categories and winners:

  • Volunteer of the Year Award: Jessica David
  • Resiliency Award: Green's Garden
  • John Boardman Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation Award: Rust Family
  • Outstanding Mission Support: Brad Smith & CGPD
  • Special Recognition: Scotty Kent
  • Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award: Jeff Rawson
  • Business Excellence Award: Spanish Street Mercantile
Local News
