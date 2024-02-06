Old Town Cape restores Community Garden in downtown Cape

Sherwin-Williams, Bo Shantz of State Farm and the Cape Girardeau Noon Optimist Club donated to the project.

"We have utilized our amazing volunteers, donations and community relationships to aid with assistance to weed the garden, remove invasive Bermuda grass, till the garden, spread donated alpaca manure to restore the nitrogen to the soil, till the garden again, and then we covered it with thick black gardening plastic to begin the solarization process," Old Town Cape said.

According to the release, Old Town Cape's long-term plan for the Community Garden is to plant an herb garden that will bridge the gap between the community and local food banks. Herbs will be paired with simple recipes that will contain highly nutritious ingredients, such as cabbage and squash, that are not being utilized by consumers of the food banks. Partnerships have been made with nutritionists at SoutheastHEALTH to ensure healthy and nutritious recipes.