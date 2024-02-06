Old Town Cape receives $10,000 Ivers Square grant

Old Town Cape has received a $10,000 grant from the Missouri Humanities Council in support of the Ivers Square United States Colored Troop Statue at Common Pleas Courthouse in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The namesake, Ivers Square, honors the memory of Pvt. James Ivers, 56th U.S. Colored Infantry and his wife Harriet.

According to a news release, efforts to install the statue of the soldier in Ivers Square are well underway, due in large part to the diligence and hard work of community historian Denise Lincoln.

Steven Hoffman, professor of history in the Department of History and Anthropology at Southeast Missouri State University and board member of Old Town Cape, and Bonnie Kipper, representative of Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission, also are assisting with the project.

Sarah LaVenture, Old Town Cape special projects coordinator, said Thursday the project is going as planned.

"It will not change the total cost of the project," she said. "It's a substantial amount toward the project and a huge help ... Obviously, grants are never guaranteed. But when the project started, we knew that this grant was a possibility."

Hoffman told the Southeast Missourian in November the new statue alone would cost more than $45,000, and "as much as $60,000 after all is said and done."

Award-winning sculptor and artist Roy W. Butler -- from Tennessee -- is responsible for crafting the soon-to-be installed statue. Interpretive signage also will complement the renovations and physical improvements to the courthouse grounds.