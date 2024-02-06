All sections
NewsMarch 10, 2021

Old Town Cape names 2020 Business Excellence Award winner

Pastimes Antiques is Old Town Cape Inc.'s 2020 Business Excellence Award recipient. The award is given annually in recognition of a business that "demonstrates the concepts of community involvement and/or strong or long-term support of downtown." Old Town Cape is in the middle of a week of scheduled 2020 award presentations...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
A mannequin wears a vintage outfit May 29, 2018, near the entrance to Pastimes Antiques in Cape Girardeau. Pastime Antiques was named the 2020 Business Excellence Award winner by Old Town Cape Inc.
A mannequin wears a vintage outfit May 29, 2018, near the entrance to Pastimes Antiques in Cape Girardeau. Pastime Antiques was named the 2020 Business Excellence Award winner by Old Town Cape Inc.

Pastimes Antiques is Old Town Cape Inc.'s 2020 Business Excellence Award recipient. The award is given annually in recognition of a business that "demonstrates the concepts of community involvement and/or strong or long-term support of downtown."

Old Town Cape is in the middle of a week of scheduled 2020 award presentations.

According to the award announcement, Pastimes has been involved in various activities with Old Town Cape since it opened in 2003. Owners Deborah Maevers, Jim Maevers and Kyleigh Baliva are heavily involved in the downtown Cape Girardeau community. The three owners use Pastimes to promote the community by selling downtown Cape Girardeau merchandise such as shirts, mugs and postcards, selling Old Town Cape's annual Christmas ornaments and putting on a live mannequin show each year during the organization's open house.

"Any recognition is certainly appreciated," Jim Maevers said. "This award was a surprise. I grew up in the grocery business where we had competition within the grocery industry. It's different here in this industry, the antique business. We welcome other antique malls into this market because it creates a destination."

Deborah Maevers has served on Old Town Cape's Revivify committee and, more recently, its promotions committee. She is also one of the original organizers of the annual VintageNOW Fashion Show, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The fashion show raises funds for the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau.

Models pose during Pastimes Antiques' "Fly Me to the Moon" 1920s art deco live mannequin Christmas window during the Downtown Christmas Open House in Cape Girardeau on Dec. 4, 2020.
Models pose during Pastimes Antiques' "Fly Me to the Moon" 1920s art deco live mannequin Christmas window during the Downtown Christmas Open House in Cape Girardeau on Dec. 4, 2020.

"My mom, Deb, has really been involved in the VintageNOW Fashion Show fundraiser for the Safe House for Women for the last 11 years. This is its home," Baliva said. "This is where it started with the vintage clothing. We're able to house a room of vintage clothing and have that availability to get a production, and really have a big fundraiser for the Safe House for Women. It all stays local here, and I think that's really important as far as the community aspect."

Jim Maevers has served on various event committees in the community as a merchant ambassador, and Baliva is a former board of directors member and is currently a resource member on Old Town Cape's promotions committee.

Old Town Cape will present more awards each day this week. To view videos and read announcements of award recipients, visit www.Facebook.com/OldTownCape.

Old Town Cape awards schedule:

  • Today -- John Boardman Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation Award
  • Thursday -- Judith Ann Crow Residential Rehabilitation Award
  • Friday -- Resiliency Award
  • Saturday -- Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award.
