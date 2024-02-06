Old Town Cape names 2020 Business Excellence Award winner

Pastimes Antiques is Old Town Cape Inc.'s 2020 Business Excellence Award recipient. The award is given annually in recognition of a business that "demonstrates the concepts of community involvement and/or strong or long-term support of downtown."

Old Town Cape is in the middle of a week of scheduled 2020 award presentations.

According to the award announcement, Pastimes has been involved in various activities with Old Town Cape since it opened in 2003. Owners Deborah Maevers, Jim Maevers and Kyleigh Baliva are heavily involved in the downtown Cape Girardeau community. The three owners use Pastimes to promote the community by selling downtown Cape Girardeau merchandise such as shirts, mugs and postcards, selling Old Town Cape's annual Christmas ornaments and putting on a live mannequin show each year during the organization's open house.

"Any recognition is certainly appreciated," Jim Maevers said. "This award was a surprise. I grew up in the grocery business where we had competition within the grocery industry. It's different here in this industry, the antique business. We welcome other antique malls into this market because it creates a destination."

Deborah Maevers has served on Old Town Cape's Revivify committee and, more recently, its promotions committee. She is also one of the original organizers of the annual VintageNOW Fashion Show, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The fashion show raises funds for the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau.