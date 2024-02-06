Old Town Cape named 2022 accredited program

"It's a very high honor to be considered one of the fully accredited Main Street organizations because there are several different tiers," Haynes said. "It speaks to the caliber of how we are carrying out our mission, that it's all about economic vitality and quality of life in our downtown district."

MMSC requires communities that are named as being in the top three tiers to submit quarterly economic data to quantify the economic effect of implementing Main Street comprehensive methodology according to the Missouri Main Street website. Some of the standards communities are evaluated on include fostering strong public and private partnerships, supporting locally owned businesses, diversifying boards and committees and preserving historic places and cultural assets.

MMSC offers a variety of grants, and Haynes said Old Town Cape will soon receive one for cultural marketing and tourism. The money from the marketing and tourism grant will be used to provide a portion of the funding for a river marker gateway that will be installed on the corner of Broadway.

According to the 2021 Impact Report MMSC had $81 million in private investment and $42 million in public investment. The organization distributed 89 grants and aided in saving 339 buildings from demolition. For more information on MMSC visit momainstreet.org, and to find out more about Old Town Cape Inc. visit downtowncapegirardeau.com.