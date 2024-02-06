Old Town Cape is one of six nationally accredited Main Street organizations in Missouri. The organization has been accredited through the National Trust for Historic Preservationï¿½s National Main Street Center since 2005.

ï¿½We have become known as the ï¿½If you donï¿½t know who to ask, ask Old Town Capeï¿½ organization for downtown,ï¿½ executive director Marla Mills said during the First Friday Coffee breakfast meeting at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.

Mills said the organization is part of a nationwide movement to revitalize downtown areas and make them more vibrant and sustainable communities.

As part of that movement, almost 53,000 votes made possible a grant to revitalize historic Ivers Square at the Common Pleas Courthouse in downtown Cape Girardeau. Some of the improvements that will come with the more than $127,000 grant, Mills said, are adding a roof to the gazebo, beautification of the grounds, refurbishing the fountain and the addition of ï¿½an interpretive pieceï¿½ to commemorate the Ivers family.

Mills said the votes that made the grant possible are just a small part of a four-point approach to that revitalization.

Through organization, promotion, design and economic vitality, Old Town Cape has big plans to continue building downtown Cape Girardeau into a prosperous community, she said.

As a goal for the new year, Mills said the organization has been working on its plan to ensure the successful future of Old Town Capeï¿½s special projects and events.

Mills said the organization gets to be the ï¿½downtown brand manager,ï¿½ engaging social media to continue building the image of downtown and bringing more people to its shops, restaurants and public spaces. Some of those promotional items include a recent video encouraging the downtown experience and a new website, to which Mills gave Element 74 and rustmedia credit.