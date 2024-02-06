A sudden downpour did not keep people away from checking out potential new properties during Old Town Cape Inc.’s fifth annual Downtown Commercial Property Open House on Thursday, May 2.

“Old Town Cape is all about the revitalization of our downtown district and so, with that, small business support is a big part of what we spend our time and our resources doing,” executive director Liz Haynes said. “We are trying to create a space where small businesses can thrive, so the more small businesses we have, the better, and the more spaces we have filled up, the better.”

The showcase lasted from 5 to 7 p.m. and featured 17 vacant or under-construction properties for interested parties to visit — 510 Broadway, 512 Broadway, 622 Broadway, 707 Broadway, 714 Broadway, 805 Broadway, 823 Broadway, 824 Broadway, 314 S. Ellis St., 340 S. Lorimier St., 18 N. Main St., 40A N. Main St., 102 N. Main St., 308 N. Main St., 221 Merriwether St., 18 N. Sprigg St. and 117 Themis St.

“It’s really good for people who are looking to start a business, maybe looking to expand their business either from their home or another part of the community or another city altogether,” Haynes said.

Sometimes, she added, the open house draws people who are simply curious to see the inside of buildings that are normally locked up.

“I just love downtown Cape and want to see behind the scenes, so to speak," said Denise McAllister, who was visiting properties. "I’m an interior designer and construction manager, so I just like to get in and see the buildings that are usually closed off.”

McAllister said she was looking for places clients might like to purchase and have her renovate.

“I like the ones that haven’t been overly renovated. I like to see them when they’re authentic and vintage, which is fun,” she added.

Real estate agent Jacob Fish showcased adjoining properties in the 500 block of Broadway that were built in 1901. Many of the properties shown during Thursday's Commercial Property Open House have featured other businesses in the past. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Making old new again

​Real estate agent Jacob Fish of Team Fish showcased 510 and 512 Broadway, two historic adjoining properties built in 1901, that he aims to host up to three businesses and a series of apartments.

“Our vision would be to put a restaurant here on the main level that utilizes both the courtyard and the alley space. It has a lot of potential with the courtyard back there,” he said.

One potential tenant has already expressed interest. The location’s walls can be modified to suit the needs of the business.

“Depending on what the tenant wants, that’s what it’s going to look like,” he said.

The upstairs of the location would feature three apartments and one online vacation rental.

“There was structural work that had to be done, a lot of gutting that had to be done. We focused on the upstairs residential first; that’s typically easier to fill than commercial.”

The plumbing and electrical work for the apartments have already been completed, and drywall will go up in coming days.