Jackson business owners generally agree the interchange at the junction of U.S. 61 and Interstate 55 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson needs to be upgraded.

They also overwhelmingly say any construction at the interchange must be done without disrupting traffic, or at least with as little disruption as possible, according to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Brian Gerau.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has proposed two plans for redesign of the interchange, commonly referred to as Center Junction, with a goal of replacing the twin 60-year-old, 600-foot interstate bridges over U.S. 61 with a pair of shorter spans and redesigning U.S. 61 to incorporate a “diverging diamond interchange.” MoDOT hopes to bid the project this fall and begin construction in the spring of 2020, with a projected completion date of Nov. 1, 2021.

One MoDOT proposal calls for the complete closure of U.S. 61 at Center Junction for up to seven months next year. The other would keep at least two of the four U.S. 61 lanes open for most of the construction project, but would close both the interstate’s southbound exit ramp and northbound entrance ramp for much of the project period. Both plans were developed after bids for an earlier plan, which would have kept the highway and interstate ramps open throughout the construction period, exceeded MoDOT’s budget for the project.

Center Junction will be the primary — and possibly only — agenda item at this week’s meeting of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO). The meeting is set for Wednesday in Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox, who serves as the SEMPO chairman, has said he plans to ask members of the group to vote on the two proposals.

The vote will be nonbinding and will only be an expression of SEMPO’s preference between MoDOT’s proposals.

Gerau and the Jackson chamber began asking members for their opinions about the projects several weeks ago. Specifically, the chamber wants to know what they think about either closing U.S. 61 or the interstate entrance and exit ramps for much of the project period.

“The responses of the businesses and community have been overwhelmingly negative,” Gerau said, adding there has been “massive concern over the accessibility to businesses, especially businesses within close proximity of the project.”

Gerau said the Jackson chamber receives letters every day expressing concern about the project.

“We’ll be accepting these letters (and forwarding them to MoDOT) up until a final decision is made,” he said. “Our job as a chamber is to listen to businesses and advocate on their behalf. We are supporting them 100%.”

Between 20,000 and 25,000 vehicles pass through Center Junction on U.S. 61 every day. It is the most traveled route between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

“It’s the busiest road we have,” Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs noted Friday during the Jackson chamber’s monthly breakfast.

“I support the project. The (interstate) bridges have to be replaced, and I think the new interchange will help our businesses,” the mayor said, but added closing U.S. 61 is unacceptable. As for closing the ramps leading to and from the interstate for a half year or longer, Hahs said he and the Jackson Board of Aldermen “are objecting to that. We think it’s too long and we think there are other ways to do it.”