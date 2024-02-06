All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsNovember 30, 2018
Officials: Fish from new county lake won't be ready for harvest for up to three years
The dry lake bed in Cape County Park South in Cape Girardeau won't have harvestable fish for up to three years after it's stocked, said an official with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Jason Crites, fisheries biologist with MDC, said via email the lake will be open for fishing as soon as it is stocked, but the fish need time to grow before they can be harvested...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
The dry lake bed at Cape County Park South is seen earlier this month. Fishing will be allowed after the renovation is completed, but since the lake will be stocked with larval, they will need about three years to reach harvesting size.
The dry lake bed at Cape County Park South is seen earlier this month. Fishing will be allowed after the renovation is completed, but since the lake will be stocked with larval, they will need about three years to reach harvesting size.TYLER GRAEF

The dry lake bed in Cape County Park South in Cape Girardeau won't have harvestable fish for up to three years after it's stocked, said an official with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Jason Crites, fisheries biologist with MDC, said via email the lake will be open for fishing as soon as it is stocked, but the fish need time to grow before they can be harvested.

This lake will be stocked with larval, or baby, fish, and it will likely be three years before their growth will reach sizes appropriate for harvest, he wrote.

Anglers will be able to fish, Crites wrote, but must release any caught fish not large enough to keep.

County parks superintendent Bryan Sander said at the county commission regular meeting Thursday the lake-rebuilding project is moving right along.

The lake was drained earlier this year.

Earlier in 2018, MDC had teamed up with Cape Girardeau County parks department as part of a statewide program to improve fisheries habitat in city or county ponds, according to previous reporting.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Planned improvements include fishing jetties, a new fishing dock, an island with a gazebo and lighted sidewalks, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Sander said the contract with MDC requires the county's expenses to be reimbursed by MDC, and Sander is putting together the first payment request -- about $25,000.

Commissioner Paul Koeper noted the lake project is coming along. "When things freeze, we will do more rip-rap [rock] lining around the lake," he said, adding that the handicap-accessible parking is getting closer.

"We have two years to finish the project. Our goal is to finish next year," Koeper said.

Sander agreed, and said he would like to have the rock in around the lake by the end of this winter. That doesn't affect sidewalk construction, also planned as part of the project, he said, and allows the lake to be refilled so MDC agents can restock the lake with fish as soon as possible.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prov...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryProvide FeedbackContent Suggestions
Related
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy