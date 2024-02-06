The dry lake bed in Cape County Park South in Cape Girardeau won't have harvestable fish for up to three years after it's stocked, said an official with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Jason Crites, fisheries biologist with MDC, said via email the lake will be open for fishing as soon as it is stocked, but the fish need time to grow before they can be harvested.

This lake will be stocked with larval, or baby, fish, and it will likely be three years before their growth will reach sizes appropriate for harvest, he wrote.

Anglers will be able to fish, Crites wrote, but must release any caught fish not large enough to keep.

County parks superintendent Bryan Sander said at the county commission regular meeting Thursday the lake-rebuilding project is moving right along.

The lake was drained earlier this year.

Earlier in 2018, MDC had teamed up with Cape Girardeau County parks department as part of a statewide program to improve fisheries habitat in city or county ponds, according to previous reporting.