Officials celebrate mural at riverfront

In breezy 45 degree weather, the new Cape Girardeau riverfront mural was celebrated Friday, a different scene from the 100 degree day it was started on back in September.
Representatives from Visit Cape, Old Town Cape and the City of Cape Girardeau joined area residents and head artist of the mural, Craig Thomas, at the ceremony to mark the mural's completion.
In his remarks, past Old Town Cape board president Danny Essner said, "I had high expectations, but [Thomas] exceeded my expectations nonetheless. This thing is absolutely spectacular. ... We once again have a riverfront and a riverfront mural that we can all be proud of."
Essner also said the project is about three years in the making since it took some time to secure funds to complete the project.
According to previous reporting, Essner said the city committed $58,000 to the mural, and funds from Old Town Cape, Visit Cape and private donors made up the remainder of the mural's $75,000 cost.
"It was kind of a no-brainer for the council to make a contribution to get this project finished. It's something that's going to be here for years to come," Mayor Bob Fox said in his remarks.
It was noted that the new mural was designed with the climate and river in mind. It should avoid as much damage as possible since the paint is expected to last at least 50 years and the letters sit 5 feet above the ground.
Fox said this mural will attract out-of-town tourists, especially those on boats, which he hopes the city can capitalize on in the future with a boat marina.
In closing, Fox said, "I'm amazed at the detail in the letters that show not just our city, but the area of Southeast Missouri."
Before cutting the ribbon to close the ceremony, Thomas said, "Thanks a lot. I live downtown, so I'm really glad to be a part of this."
