NEW MADRID, Mo. -- New Madrid continues to feel the economic impact from the closing of the county's largest employer, but Richard McGill, the town's city administrator, isn't dwelling on the past as much as he is looking toward the future.

"We are definitely focused on trying to bring in jobs. That has kind of been the big thing over the last two years since the Noranda closing," he said. Noranda, an aluminum smelter at the St. Jude Industrial Park near Marston, at one time employed approximately 900 people before declaring bankruptcy.

The Noranda property was purchased in 2017 by Magnitude Seven. McGill said because the plant is not in the city limits, he is not kept up to date on the operation decisions, however he added the company owner recently stopped in at city hall.

"He wanted to stop in and say hi. There wasn't much he could offer in terms of what their plans are," McGill said. "I know that they are still looking to operate. Their position is still working to get it back open."

However, McGill is very involved in the city's effort to secure a steel mill at an industrial park site within the city limits. A public announcement of a decision on where the steel mill will locate could come as soon as mid-February, he said.