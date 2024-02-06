Aubrey J.R. Alford, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly attempting to escape police custody and striking a police officer multiple times.
Officers responded at about 2:55 p.m. to the 1600 block of Whitener Street for a report of someone trespassing and located Alford unlawfully on the property, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.
Alford immediately ran from the scene as police attempted to detain him, Hann stated, and a Cape Girardeau police officer chased Alford for “several blocks” before making physical contact with him. The fleeing suspect resisted the officer’s attempts to place him under arrest and a second, short foot chase ensued.
According to Hann, Alford used his elbow to strike the pursuing officer multiple times while the officer attempted to detain him, but Alford was eventually restrained and secured in handcuffs.
Officers then searched Alford and located fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in his possession, Hann stated.
Alford is now charged with one Class E felony count of resisting arrest, one Class D felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer and one Class D felony count for being found in possession of fentanyl.
He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on a $7,500 cash-only bond.
