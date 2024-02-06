According to Hann, Alford used his elbow to strike the pursuing officer multiple times while the officer attempted to detain him, but Alford was eventually restrained and secured in handcuffs.

Officers then searched Alford and located fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in his possession, Hann stated.

Alford is now charged with one Class E felony count of resisting arrest, one Class D felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer and one Class D felony count for being found in possession of fentanyl.

He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on a $7,500 cash-only bond.