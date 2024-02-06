All sections
June 5, 2018
Office zone in Jackson to remain unchanged
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Existing residential uses will remain in Jacksonï¿½s O-1 professional office zoning district after action at Mondayï¿½s regular board of aldermen meeting.

The board voted 7 to 1, with Alderman James Hitt the only holdout, to reject a motion brought forth by residents of the Broadridge subdivision off Route D in Jackson. The motion would have amended Chapter 65 of the code of ordinances to remove certain residential uses from the professional office district. As the code reads, in a district zoned professional office, multi-family units, including apartment buildings, may be built.

Developer Shawn Wren had proposed an apartment building to be constructed near Broadridge subdivision,

Residents raised objections in a public hearing May 21, citing concerns over traffic increasing in an already congested area, and concerns over negative impact on property values.

Residents also voiced objections over how the zoning change was handled in 2009, claiming the city did not properly notify residents.

By law, the city must inform residents within 185 feet of a zoning change by letter, but the change to the office district was a citywide code change, not a zoning change. Therefore, the city was not required to mail letters, instead posting a public notice in the Cash-Book Journal newspaper.

Other action

  • A public hearing to consider abandonment of East Jefferson Street between South Hope and South Ohio streets, as submitted by Immaculate Conception Church and School, did not have anyone speak in opposition. Deacon Al Stoverink and Barbie Gibbs addressed the board members, asking for questions, and received none. The parish intends to build a new church and would build over the existing road in the designated area, according to earlier reporting by the Southeast Missourian.
  • Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, gave the winning bid for the 2018 asphalt improvement program: $255,000.
  • The board members voted unanimously to add a stop sign designation in the Boulevard Plaza shopping center at South Donna Drive. White ï¿½stop stripesï¿½ are already painted in the intersection, a 90-degree turn with one arm leading to Kimbel Lane and the other extending to East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Mary Harriet Talbut spoke during the study session about the historic preservation commissionï¿½s application to designate Old McKendree Church and grounds as the first locally designated landmark. Talbut said Old McKendree is already on the national register of historic places, and the commission is now asking for the entire property, including several acres and the cemetery, to have a local designation. An ordinance at the next regular meeting of the board of aldermen will formalize the commissionï¿½s recommendation.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

