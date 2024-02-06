Office zone in Jackson to remain unchanged

Existing residential uses will remain in Jacksonï¿½s O-1 professional office zoning district after action at Mondayï¿½s regular board of aldermen meeting.
The board voted 7 to 1, with Alderman James Hitt the only holdout, to reject a motion brought forth by residents of the Broadridge subdivision off Route D in Jackson. The motion would have amended Chapter 65 of the code of ordinances to remove certain residential uses from the professional office district. As the code reads, in a district zoned professional office, multi-family units, including apartment buildings, may be built.
Developer Shawn Wren had proposed an apartment building to be constructed near Broadridge subdivision,
Residents raised objections in a public hearing May 21, citing concerns over traffic increasing in an already congested area, and concerns over negative impact on property values.
Residents also voiced objections over how the zoning change was handled in 2009, claiming the city did not properly notify residents.
By law, the city must inform residents within 185 feet of a zoning change by letter, but the change to the office district was a citywide code change, not a zoning change. Therefore, the city was not required to mail letters, instead posting a public notice in the Cash-Book Journal newspaper.
