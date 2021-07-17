The sun has barely risen above the horizon line at Miller Reserve in Scott City, but biologist Mike Taylor has been up for hours.

The reserve is peaceful, yet alive with noise. Grass crunches under Taylor's muck boots. Cicadas sound their low hum. A plane flies overhead. With a trained ear, he filters through the cacophony of sounds to listen for his object -- birds.

Taylor is a birder. He seeks out different species of birds and logs the ones he finds.

Birding is the perfect pandemic activity, he said, but he and other local birders have had their eyes and ears peeled for birds long before anyone ever heard a chirp about COVID-19.

Birds piqued the interest of Bill Eddleman from the time he was 12 years old. Eddleman is a historian and a retired Southeast Missouri State University biology professor and provost.

Mike Taylor looks for an Indigo Bunting bird at Miller Reserve. Monica Obradovic ~ monica@semissourian.com

"There's always something different with birding," Eddleman said. "It gets you outside. It's really increased in popularity since COVID. It's something you can do by yourself and doesn't require a lot of equipment."

At Cape Girardeau County Park, Eddleman looks out onto a lake on the park's southern side with binoculars in one hand and his cell phone in another. Eddleman's working on completing a "Big Year," a challenge he and other birders set for themselves to log as many species in one year as possible.

The largest big year on record with American Birding Association is 840 species. So far, Eddleman has logged 179 species in Cape County alone. He aims to find as many as 220 species by the end of 2021.

Eddleman logs what he finds on eBird, an app created by Cornell Lab of Ornithology used by dedicated birders to track and log the birds they find.

Taylor uses eBird to share birdsongs through visual audio recordings called spectrograms.

Bill Eddleman watches Killdeer birds through binoculars at Cape Girardeau County Park. Monica Obradovic ~ monica@semissourian.com

He stalks through tall grass with his eyes aimed at the trees at Miller Reserve, a 27-acre plot of wild land donated to SEMO by John and Addison Lawrence.

Why does he record bird calls? He answers until he hears a chirp from 50 feet or so behind him. He halts mid-sentence.

"Indigo Bunting!" Taylor said while pointing at a small blue-ish bird resting on a power line. He aims a microphone in its direction to record its sound.

A piece of plastic in the shape of a satellite dish surrounds the microphone. It funnels soundwaves into the microphone, creating a clean,concentrated sound.

He will upload the recordings onto eBird and make spectrograms out of them. With those, scientists can observe the bird's calls and study their behavior.

"To me, they're works of art," Taylor said.