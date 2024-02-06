All sections
NewsOctober 4, 2017

Oak Ridge woman dies after truck crashes into home

An Oak Ridge woman inside a Cape Girardeau County home died Tuesday morning when a vehicle crashed into it. A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by William B. Branum, 56, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was driving north on Route B six miles northwest of Jackson when it ran off the roadway and crashed through two fences before striking a residence, according to a crash report filed Tuesday by Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper D.W. Welker...

Tyler Graef

An Oak Ridge woman inside a Cape Girardeau County home died Tuesday morning when a vehicle crashed into it.

A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by William B. Branum, 56, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was driving north on Route B six miles northwest of Jackson when it ran off the roadway and crashed through two fences before striking a residence, according to a crash report filed Tuesday by Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper D.W. Welker.

Verla S. Clippard, 71, was inside the residence when the crash occurred. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton shortly after 11 a.m., according to the report.

After striking the residence, Branum’s vehicle struck another nearby outbuilding and a parked 2001 Ford F-150 and came to rest after striking a tree, according to the crash report.

Branum was not listed as wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

Although the damage to the vehicle he was driving was listed as “extensive,” the crash report did not include what, if any, injuries he sustained in the crash.

Attempts to reach Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E public-information officer Sgt. Clark Parrot late Tuesday for more information were unsuccessful.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

