Oak Ridge FFA to host community breakfast event

The FFA Chapter at Oak Ridge High School is hosting a community breakfast Monday, Feb. 18, to kick off FFA Week.

Senior Abby Morrison, president of the chapter, said the future farmers organization has allowed her to meet a lot of people and work on several service projects for the community and the breakfast is one of her favorite events.

"We just cook a whole bunch of food and usually a lot of farmers come, and it's just a 'thank you' breakfast to tell the community, 'thanks for supporting us,'" Morrison said.

She said last year 182 people attended the breakfast, and they're hoping more to come this year. So far they've had roughly 20 dozen eggs donated, Morrison said.

For her FFA project, Morrison raises rabbits, two of which she said won first prize at both SEMO District Fair and East Perry County Fair. She also works on her neighbor's farm, and she said she has gained a lot of respect for farmers and all they do.

Job Sachse, a junior and FFA secretary at Oak Ridge High School, brushes a rabbit he will show at the SEMO District Fair. Submitted

"Seriously, it is eye-opening," Morrison said. "Oh my goodness. They do this every single day just so I can eat some food. Wow!"

Morrison' s fellow officer, Job Sachse, a junior, also raises rabbits. Sachse is the chapter's secretary, and he said FFA is like being in a big family. He said he was 10 when his grandfather helped him and his brother build a rabbit hutch.