Oak Ridge FFA to host community breakfast event

The FFA Chapter at Oak Ridge High School is hosting a community breakfast Monday, Feb. 18, to kick off FFA Week.
Senior Abby Morrison, president of the chapter, said the future farmers organization has allowed her to meet a lot of people and work on several service projects for the community and the breakfast is one of her favorite events.
"We just cook a whole bunch of food and usually a lot of farmers come, and it's just a 'thank you' breakfast to tell the community, 'thanks for supporting us,'" Morrison said.
She said last year 182 people attended the breakfast, and they're hoping more to come this year. So far they've had roughly 20 dozen eggs donated, Morrison said.
For her FFA project, Morrison raises rabbits, two of which she said won first prize at both SEMO District Fair and East Perry County Fair. She also works on her neighbor's farm, and she said she has gained a lot of respect for farmers and all they do.
"Seriously, it is eye-opening," Morrison said. "Oh my goodness. They do this every single day just so I can eat some food. Wow!"
Morrison' s fellow officer, Job Sachse, a junior, also raises rabbits. Sachse is the chapter's secretary, and he said FFA is like being in a big family. He said he was 10 when his grandfather helped him and his brother build a rabbit hutch.
"Ever since then, we've been raising rabbits," Sachse said. "It's been a fun bonding experience with my brothers and my grandpa. And, you know, they taste pretty good, too."
Vice president and junior Carson Hahs said he's learned a lot of valuable skills for the workforce, such as public speaking and social skills, but "it's also a good opportunity to meet people. Not just friends but people that come in handy down the road."
Hahs said he's been showing Simmental cattle since he was 8. He said he loves showing at competitions but last year was his first time showing at the Missouri State Fair.
"That was awesome," Hahs said. "I've shown at the SEMO fair since I was 9 years old now, but getting to go to state with FFA, I mean it, that was really cool."
Hah's said going to fairs with FFA means he gets to spend a lot of time with friends as well as family who also show animals. Hahs said he will be showing a Simmental this year and decided to "go all out."
"Since this will be one of my last years, I bought a really nice heifer," Hahs said. "I should do pretty good."
After high school, Morrison plans to continue to help with her family's farm, but she will also attend beauty academy with a dream of one day owning her own salon. Hahs said he plans to get a university degree in agriculture business but also continue to help grow his family's cattle herd. Sachse said he has been attending the Career and Technology Center in Cape Girardeau and hopes to get a job as an electrician.