NewsJune 1, 2019
NWS confirms tornado Wednesday in Scott County
MINER, Mo. — A tornado in Miner was confirmed Thursday by the National Weather Service’s in Paducah, Kentucky. At 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, the EF1 tornado ripped through Miner, where a house lost an approximately 15-by-20-foot section of its roofing, including the roof decking, the Weather Service said. The house also sustained other siding damage and shingle loss...
Standard Democrat
story image illustation

MINER, Mo. — A tornado in Miner was confirmed Thursday by the National Weather Service’s in Paducah, Kentucky.

At 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, the EF1 tornado ripped through Miner, where a house lost an approximately 15-by-20-foot section of its roofing, including the roof decking, the Weather Service said. The house also sustained other siding damage and shingle loss.

Several small outbuildings, porches and other structures lost portions of their roofs or walls, according to the Weather Service’s damage survey team. At least two dozen trees had broken limbs and a few smaller trees were uprooted or broken. Other small structures such as swimming pools, swing sets and wooden fencing were displaced.

According to the Weather Service, the estimated wind peak for the tornado in Miner was 95 mph, and the path length of the tornado was 0.9 mile and path width was 75 yards.

Scattered straight-line wind damage occurred elsewhere across Scott County, primarily in the form of broken tree limbs and a few uprooted or snapped trees. At least one house was damaged from a large fallen tree limb.

A tornado is categorized as EF1 when winds are between 86 and 110 mph.

The area of scattered wind damage from the Wednesday morning storm extended from southwest of Morley and Oran northeast to near Scott City. Peak winds in this area were estimated at 75 mph.

Story Tags
Local News
