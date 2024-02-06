NWS confirms tornado Wednesday in Scott County

According to the Weather Service, the estimated wind peak for the tornado in Miner was 95 mph, and the path length of the tornado was 0.9 mile and path width was 75 yards.

Scattered straight-line wind damage occurred elsewhere across Scott County, primarily in the form of broken tree limbs and a few uprooted or snapped trees. At least one house was damaged from a large fallen tree limb.

A tornado is categorized as EF1 when winds are between 86 and 110 mph.

The area of scattered wind damage from the Wednesday morning storm extended from southwest of Morley and Oran northeast to near Scott City. Peak winds in this area were estimated at 75 mph.