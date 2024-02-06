Nurse helping colleagues with meals

Elysia King started Rad Nurse in Cape Girardeau in 2018 to help nurses in need. With COVID-19 has come a stepped-up response from health care providers, and King is doing what she can to help.

King, herself a nurse, had stepped back from the organization with the birth of her second child in 2019, after helping a couple of individual nurses in crisis, she said, and started 2020 with a goal to get back on track.

Then the global pandemic hit, and she knew she had to do something to help.

Right now, King is working with a company in St. Louis to provide frozen meals to 40 nurses in an emergency department.

“For a while, I’ve been wanting to see what Rad Nurse can do for an entire department,” King said. “In light of the past two months, nurses need help. Period. Every nurse is in crisis mode.”