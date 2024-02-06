NTSB: Coast Guard ignored duck boat safety proposals

ST. LOUIS -- Federal transportation safety investigators criticized the U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday for ignoring suggestions over nearly two decades to improve tourist duck boats, changes they say might have prevented last year's Missouri accident that killed 17 people.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a "Safety Recommendation Report" on the July 2018 accident, when a Ride the Ducks of Branson boat known as Stretch Duck 7 sank during a severe storm. The boat's captain and two company executives were indicted, and 30 lawsuits filed on behalf of victims' families have been settled.

Former World War II amphibious vehicles known as duck boats operate around the country as tour boats. Many, such as the one in Branson, begin with land tours before the vehicles go onto water.

The NTSB said since an Arkansas duck boat accident killed 13 people in 1999, it has repeatedly urged the Coast Guard to require the vehicles to be better able to remain afloat when flooded, and to remove impediments to escape such as canopies.

"Lives could have been saved, and the Stretch Duck 7 accident could have been prevented had previously issued safety recommendations been implemented," NTSB Chairman Robert L. Sumwalt said in a statement.

"It is imperative that the United States Coast Guard adopt these life-saving recommendations now," Sumwalt said.

Coast Guard Lt. Amy Midget said the Coast Guard issued guidance in 2000, after an NTSB recommendation, urging its inspectors and vessel owners to evaluate canopy design and installation and to "evaluate the design and installation of seats, deck rails, windshields, and windows as a system to ensure the overall arrangement did not restrict the ability of passengers to escape."

In addition, the guidance "emphasized the importance of carefully evaluating proposed routes and anticipated environmental conditions and imposing appropriate safety measures and operational restrictions," Midgett said.

A new review of amphibious vessel canopies is planned based on "the NTSB's reissuance" of recommendations, Midgett said.

The NTSB said duck boats' low freeboard and open interior make them "vulnerable to rapid swamping and sinking" when they are suddenly flooded. In the Branson accident, a sudden storm caused massive waves that poured over the boat, sinking it within minutes.

The safety report also found a fixed canopy and closed side curtain impeded passenger escape and likely caused more deaths. Fourteen of Stretch Duck 7's 31 passengers survived.