ST. LOUIS -- Federal investigators Thursday began the task of trying to determine what caused a Greyhound bus crash in Southern Illinois that killed three passengers.

The accident just before 2 a.m. Wednesday happened when the bus carrying a driver and 22 passengers slammed into three tractor-trailers parked along an Interstate 70 exit ramp near St. Louis.

Those killed were identified as Juan Vasquez-Rodriguez, 34, of Passaic, New Jersey; Buford Paya, 71, of Supai, Arizona; and Bradley Donovan, 47, of Springfield, Illinois. Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn said preliminary findings showed all three men died of blunt trauma.

The bus was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis. It isn't known why it was on the exit ramp that leads to a rest area near Highland, Illinois, about 25 miles short of the Greyhound's destination. No one in the trucks was hurt.

The vehicle was equipped with cameras facing both inward and outward, and their video will be analyzed, National Transportation Safety Board member Tom Chapman said. He added that the 2014-model bus had seat belts.

A team of NTSB investigators is expected to be on-site for up to six days, and Chapman said the trucks' presence on the ramp "will be a part of this investigation."

Parking spots are at a premium in public rest areas, and truckers often park along exit ramps at night. The practice is illegal in Illinois and many other states, but police often ignore it, understanding the shortage of places for overnight truck parking.

"Certainly we'll be looking at the location, the proximity of the parked trucks, such details as the width, the length of the ramp," Chapman said.