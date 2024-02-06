Nowell donates artwork as thank-you to Cape police

Marie Nowell, 92, of Cape Girardeau donated a picture of a police car she colored-in to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, specifically officer William Rogers, on Friday.

Nowell’s daughter, Patricia Silman, said the picture was given “to say thank you, after Capitol Police handled the attack in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6th. Our men and women in blue protect us and give great service to society.”

Nowell is known for her coloring skills since she picked up the hobby in 2015 to occupy her mind after her son had suffered a brain aneurysm. She continued to do so to help cope with the loss of her partner of more than 75 years, Robert Lee Nowell, when he died in 2019.

“Mother’s picture is intended to show appreciation. Even a small donation is added to others and becomes a big deal. It’s small, but like my Mother’s picture, it becomes a large thank you, when we all work together,” Silman said.