Now a tradition, LFCS marks its 30th annual Holiday Home Tour

The Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Missouri marked the 30th anniversary of its annual holiday home tour Saturday.
Six homes were featured this year, with the homeowners opening their doors to the public much of the day.
Hundreds of attendees took part, carefully putting on shoe covers before strolling through the homes and admiring the holiday decor. Homeowners played holiday music and lit winter-scented candles to complement the atmosphere.
The houses featured on the tour ranged from historic to new, and a shuttle service was provided to take tourists to three of the locations.
The tour also included a refreshment stop at the Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Missouri office and a prize drawing for those who contributed canned-food donations.
Janice Raeber, vice president of development for the organization, said she was proud of how time-honored the event has become.
“It’s a longstanding event in the region, and the community looks forward to this every year,” she said.
For attendee Rene Pingel, this tour has been an annual holiday tradition.
“This is our ‘framily’ — friends and family — tradition,” Pingel said of the event, which she has attended for what she estimates to be about 15 years. “This is our first Christmas-y thing of the year — it gets us in the Christmas spirit and kicks off the season.”
First-time attendee Chris Schultz quickly understood why the tour is a ritual for so many.
“The proceeds go to a great cause, and it’s a fun way to get involved with the community and excited for the upcoming holidays,” he said.
Homeowners, too, were excited to feature their houses as part of the festivities. Realtor Jared Ritter moved into his house in June, and knew at first sight the 19th-century home was something special that had to be shared.
“I was called here for a listing appointment to put [the house] on the market, and I actually ended up falling in love with it myself,” Ritter said. “I want people to be enjoying it just as much as I do.”
The annual holiday tour is the largest LFCS fundraiser in the region. The money raised supports the organization’s ongoing expenses throughout the year.
LFCS provides services ranging from geriatric care and counseling to foster-care and youth-mentoring programs.
Holiday tour volunteer Norma Wildman has seen the benefits of LFCS up close.
Her father has been in a memory group with the organization for about three years, and Wildman said she is grateful for “how much he enjoys it and all of the friends and acquaintances he’s made.”
Wildman also attends a monthly Alzheimer’s disease support group through the organization.
Today, she was one of many volunteers helping to coordinate the event.
“We are blessed to have volunteers and homeowners that open their houses to us,” Raeber said. “Our programs and services change lives and make stronger communities, and that’s really what it’s all about today.”
