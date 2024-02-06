Now a tradition, LFCS marks its 30th annual Holiday Home Tour

The Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Missouri marked the 30th anniversary of its annual holiday home tour Saturday.

Six homes were featured this year, with the homeowners opening their doors to the public much of the day.

Hundreds of attendees took part, carefully putting on shoe covers before strolling through the homes and admiring the holiday decor. Homeowners played holiday music and lit winter-scented candles to complement the atmosphere.

The houses featured on the tour ranged from historic to new, and a shuttle service was provided to take tourists to three of the locations.

The tour also included a refreshment stop at the Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Missouri office and a prize drawing for those who contributed canned-food donations.

Janice Raeber, vice president of development for the organization, said she was proud of how time-honored the event has become.

“It’s a longstanding event in the region, and the community looks forward to this every year,” she said.

For attendee Rene Pingel, this tour has been an annual holiday tradition.

“This is our ‘framily’ — friends and family — tradition,” Pingel said of the event, which she has attended for what she estimates to be about 15 years. “This is our first Christmas-y thing of the year — it gets us in the Christmas spirit and kicks off the season.”

First-time attendee Chris Schultz quickly understood why the tour is a ritual for so many.