NewsNovember 9, 2022

Notre Dame student Suna Mungee selected to national medical congress

Notre Dame Regional High School student Suna Mungee will represent the state of Missouri at the 2023 Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Boston. The event -- which is sponsored by The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists -- gathers high school students who are interested in medicine from across the country to learn about a future in the medical profession from professionals in the field, including Nobel laureates. The congress is an honors-only program...

Nathan English
Notre Dame Regional High School junior Suna Mungee was chosen as a delegate to the 2023 Congress of Medical Leaders in Boston.
Notre Dame Regional High School junior Suna Mungee was chosen as a delegate to the 2023 Congress of Medical Leaders in Boston.

Notre Dame Regional High School student Suna Mungee will represent the state of Missouri at the 2023 Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Boston.

The event -- which is sponsored by The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists -- gathers high school students who are interested in medicine from across the country to learn about a future in the medical profession from professionals in the field, including Nobel laureates. The congress is an honors-only program.

At the conference, Mungee and other students will learn about new advances in medicine, hear patient testimonies and get advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school.

"The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists was founded on the belief that we must identify prospective medical talent at the earliest possible age and help these students acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of this vital career," a news release on Mungee's selection said.

Mungee is a junior at Notre Dame and heavily involved in extra curricular activities including the National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society and varsity tennis, as well as numerous charitable endeavors.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

