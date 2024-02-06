Notre Dame student Suna Mungee selected to national medical congress

At the conference, Mungee and other students will learn about new advances in medicine, hear patient testimonies and get advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school.

"The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists was founded on the belief that we must identify prospective medical talent at the earliest possible age and help these students acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of this vital career," a news release on Mungee's selection said.

Mungee is a junior at Notre Dame and heavily involved in extra curricular activities including the National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society and varsity tennis, as well as numerous charitable endeavors.