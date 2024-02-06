Notre Dame honored as one of the top Catholic schools in U.S.

Notre Dame Regional High School received a national honor Tuesday, by being named a Catholic Education Honor Roll School.

The national program is directed by the Cardinal Newman Society. Since its inception in 2004, it has recognized more than 300 high-performing Catholic high schools nationwide.

Brother David Migliorino, Notre Dame principal, stated in a news release, "This is a wonderful honor for Notre Dame. It is most humbling to receive this recognition once again. It is testament to the great work done here at the school every day by our faculty, staff, students and parents.

"Notre Dame strives each day to live out our mission of making Apostles. It is our Goal to continue to live up to this Honor and continue to provide a Quality Catholic Secondary Education. I am so pleased to say that Notre Dame is alive and well and spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ one student at a time."

Notre Dame development director Alex Jackson said this is not the first time the school has received this distinction, "but it is a tremendous honor for us."

In 2005, the school was named one of the top 50 Catholic high schools in the nation.

In 2014, the national honor roll was altered to include the top 5 percent of schools in the nation.