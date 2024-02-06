Notre Dame high school to start annual fundraiser next week

Notre Dame Regional High School is set next week to host its annual fundraiser that helps the school stay in operation.

Activity Week will take place Monday through Sept. 29 with a slew of fundraisers. The week is "long-standing tradition" at the Cape Girardeau private high school, which began in the 1950s as "Varsity Week" to benefit the school's athletic department. It transitioned to its current model in the late 1960s.

Classes compete in fundraising competitions through food sales, raffles and work projects, among other things. In 1969, the fundraiser generated $5,181.95. The students raised $239,216 in profit from the week in 2021.