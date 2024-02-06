All sections
NewsSeptember 23, 2022

Notre Dame high school to start annual fundraiser next week

Notre Dame Regional High School is set next week to host its annual fundraiser that helps the school stay in operation. Activity Week will take place Monday through Sept. 29 with a slew of fundraisers. The week is "long-standing tradition" at the Cape Girardeau private high school, which began in the 1950s as "Varsity Week" to benefit the school's athletic department. It transitioned to its current model in the late 1960s...

Nathan English

Notre Dame Regional High School is set next week to host its annual fundraiser that helps the school stay in operation.

Activity Week will take place Monday through Sept. 29 with a slew of fundraisers. The week is "long-standing tradition" at the Cape Girardeau private high school, which began in the 1950s as "Varsity Week" to benefit the school's athletic department. It transitioned to its current model in the late 1960s.

Classes compete in fundraising competitions through food sales, raffles and work projects, among other things. In 1969, the fundraiser generated $5,181.95. The students raised $239,216 in profit from the week in 2021.

Starting today, people may purchase butter braids, Imo's Pizza, candy, trash bags and raffle tickets at www.notredamehighschool.org. Purchases may also be made from individual Notre Dame students, according to a news release from the district.

One of the most popular aspects of the week, the dinners, will also return this year. Each night of Activity Week, a different class at the high school will be hosting a dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at the high school. Diners will have the option to dine-in, carry-out or curbside option.

The meals are as follows:

  • Monday — seniors, pork steak
  • Tuesday — sophomores, chicken 'n' dumplings
  • Wednesday — juniors, kettle beef
  • Thursday — freshmen, pulled pork
