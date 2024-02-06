Notre Dame announces interim principal

Notre Dame Regional High school has announced assistant principal Tim Garner as interim principal following the departure of Brother David Migliorino last week, the school announced Friday afternoon.

Jeff Worley will continue as assistant principal, "assuring a smooth transition," the release stated.

After more than two decades of service at Notre Dame, Migliorino, OSF, accepted the position of principal of Saint Anthony's High School in South Huntington, New York. The change was effective immediately.

In a release from the Office of the Bishop, Bishop of Springfield-Cape Girardeau Edward M. Rice said, "the sign of a good administrator is that he can step aside knowing the institution will continue on with the mission because of the staff that is in place."