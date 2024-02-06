Notre Dame announces interim principal

Notre Dame Regional High school has announced assistant principal Tim Garner as interim principal following the departure of Brother David Migliorino last week, the school announced Friday afternoon.
Jeff Worley will continue as assistant principal, "assuring a smooth transition," the release stated.
After more than two decades of service at Notre Dame, Migliorino, OSF, accepted the position of principal of Saint Anthony's High School in South Huntington, New York. The change was effective immediately.
In a release from the Office of the Bishop, Bishop of Springfield-Cape Girardeau Edward M. Rice said, "the sign of a good administrator is that he can step aside knowing the institution will continue on with the mission because of the staff that is in place."
Garner has been Notre Dame Regional High School for 19 years and served as coach for 20. His credentials include a Master of Education Administration, providing him with "the background and ability to take on the administration of Notre Dame Regional High Schoolm," Rice said.
"Deeply anchored in the spirituality of our Catholic faith," Garner is a member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Jackson and the Knights of Columbus, according to the statement from Rice.
Garner "brings to this interim position the best of all the worlds -- spirituality, classroom experience and administration," according to the release.
"We are excited to work with all of our Notre Dame families during the 2019-20 school year. We ask for your prayers as we move forward," a release from the school stated.
Rice said, a search committee will begin the process of selecting a new principal.
