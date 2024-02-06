Notre Dame Activity Week raises more than $200,000 for the school

"What a community we live in," principal Tim Garner said in a release. "Without the tremendous support of the community, our Activity Week could not have been as successful.

"They showed up each night for dinners and have supported our students the entire week. Our parents are fantastic and have put in so much additional time this week volunteering in so many different ways. The students and faculty have brought energy and excitement all week long and have supported one another to make this another memorable year. They have worked tirelessly all week long and have shown their pride in being an ND Bulldog in the daily assemblies, the dinners, the work projects. I am so proud to be a part of this Notre Dame Family and I'm so proud of our students for their energy and effort."

The senior class provided the largest profit per capita raising a total of $83,163.56, bringing in $729.51 per student. As the class with the most money raised, the seniors won the honor of crowning their candidates, Will Richards and Carolyne Cork, as king and queen at the Activity Week Dance on Saturday night.