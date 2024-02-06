All sections
NewsOctober 2, 2018

Notre Dame Activity Week breaks sales record

Notre Dame Regional High Schoolï¿½s annual Activity Week fundraiser generated a record-breaking $301,731 profit between Sept. 21 and 29, according to a news release. Each class held a public dinner, serving an average of 1,200 people per night, and students sold many items, including raffle tickets, magazine subscriptions, candy, pizza and fruit, the release stated...

Southeast Missourian

Notre Dame Regional High Schoolï¿½s annual Activity Week fundraiser generated a record-breaking $301,731 profit between Sept. 21 and 29, according to a news release.

Each class held a public dinner, serving an average of 1,200 people per night, and students sold many items, including raffle tickets, magazine subscriptions, candy, pizza and fruit, the release stated.

ï¿½This community loves and supports Notre Dame and Notre Dame loves this community,ï¿½ Notre Dame principal Brother David Anthony Migliorino said in the release. ï¿½Special thanks to our parents, alumni, faculty, staff and students for making Notre Dame such an amazing place.ï¿½

The senior class of 103 students provided the largest profit per capita, raising a total of $130,111, or $1,263 per student. Senior class candidates Hank Traxel and Genevieve Kulla were crowned king and queen at the Activity Week dance Saturday night.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

