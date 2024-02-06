Notre Dame Activity Week breaks sales record

ï¿½This community loves and supports Notre Dame and Notre Dame loves this community,ï¿½ Notre Dame principal Brother David Anthony Migliorino said in the release. ï¿½Special thanks to our parents, alumni, faculty, staff and students for making Notre Dame such an amazing place.ï¿½

The senior class of 103 students provided the largest profit per capita, raising a total of $130,111, or $1,263 per student. Senior class candidates Hank Traxel and Genevieve Kulla were crowned king and queen at the Activity Week dance Saturday night.