All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 18, 2021

Noting supply-chain worries, Cape church to distribute free turkeys Tuesday

Cape Girardeau's Bethel Assembly of God has been spearheading U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) weekly food distribution for nearly 13 months but for one day next week, the congregation will also hand out some Thanksgiving turkeys at the church's cost...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Pastor Phillip F. Roop, left of the table, joins others helping to pack weekly USDA food distribution packages Friday at Bethel Assembly of God, 1855 Perryville Road, in Cape Girardeau. Packages will be handed out along with a maximum 120 Thanksgiving turkeys between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the 4-H Barn in Arena Park.
Pastor Phillip F. Roop, left of the table, joins others helping to pack weekly USDA food distribution packages Friday at Bethel Assembly of God, 1855 Perryville Road, in Cape Girardeau. Packages will be handed out along with a maximum 120 Thanksgiving turkeys between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the 4-H Barn in Arena Park.Submitted

Cape Girardeau's Bethel Assembly of God has been spearheading U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) weekly food distribution for nearly 13 months but for one day next week, the congregation will also hand out some Thanksgiving turkeys at the church's cost.

"This (turkey) giveaway is designed for the families we work with every week but there may be an eligible family who shows up for the first time," said Bethel pastor Phillip F. Roop, noting turkeys will be given out Tuesday on a one-time basis to the first 120 families in line outside the 4-H Barn in Arena Park awaiting their weekly government allotment of seven prepackaged suppers, seven prepackaged snacks and a gallon of milk.

An "eligible" family, Roop said, has children at home between the ages of 3 and 18.

"I was thinking (Bethel) may want to do something extra this year because I've heard there may be a shortage, so we're going to bless our (USDA) families also with a Thanksgiving turkey," adding the usual distribution happens between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Roop, who utilizes the help of Adult Teen Challenge and church volunteers to pack the USDA distributions Fridays and hand it out Tuesdays, said the food clearly fills a need.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"There are some people who are so grateful and we have people say all the time, 'I don't know what I'd do without this,'" Roop said.

Roop said the weekly USDA packages are designed to be health-conscious in meeting daily food group needs.

"There is a protein, a grain, a fruit, a vegetable and a dairy for the supper. For the snack, maybe a package will have a cheese stick or a yogurt and perhaps a whole grain muffin," he said. "The distribution) fills the gap and takes the edge off for some families."

Roop noted there will be no food distribution Nov. 30 at Arena Park .

The church is located at 1855 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy